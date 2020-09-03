Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc. was recently designated by Springfield Township supervisors as the sole provider of emergency medical services for the township.
“We are honored and privileged to expand our service to Fayette County residents,” said Scot Graham, Mutual Aid chief operations officer. “We take seriously the trust placed in us by the Springfield supervisors to care for their residents at their times of most urgent need, and are pleased to provide our nationally-recognized patient-centered care from another new station in Fayette County.”
Effective immediately, Mutual Aid will provide an advanced life support paramedic and emergency medical technician crew at the Saltlick Volunteer Fire Department station in Indian Head. A crew will also be at the Bullskin Township Fire Department in Wooddale. Both will be staffed around the clock.
The service will continue to honor all Fayette EMS ambulance memberships purchased by Springfield Township residents until March 31.
Anyone interested in purchasing a Mutual Aid membership can do so online at www.mutual-aid.com/membership or by calling 724-837-6134.
Springfield Township covers about 60-square miles in the northeastern portion of Fayette County, with nearly 3,000 residents. In July, Bullskin Township supervisors also designated Mutual Aid as its ambulance service provider.
The service provides emergency and medical transportation for more than 200,000 residents in 30 municipalities in Fayette, Westmoreland and Somerset counties through its 15 stations.
For more information regarding Mutual Aid, including communities served, memberships and training, visit www.Mutual-Aid.com or call 724-837-6134.
