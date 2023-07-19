This summer, 25 students from Fayette County are benefiting from a state program to learn the value of “MY Work.”
“The ‘my’ in MY Work is ‘Municipalities’ plus ‘Youth,’” said Dana McKinney, acting division chief with the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR). “The program is about giving high school students with disabilities an opportunity to work in communities.”
The program started in 2016 with nine municipalities in Allegheny County participating in a collaboration between OVR, local governments and local nonprofit agencies. That year, 50 high school students with disabilities were able to receive paid work experience. In 2021, MY Work was expanded statewide, with a goal of having all 67 counties participating in the program by 2024.
OVR in Washington County established a MY Work program three years ago.
This year, their program grew to include both Fayette and Greene counties, with participating students being paid $10.35 hourly through the state-funded program.
John McCune, a supervisor with the Uniontown office of Blind & Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh, the 2023 nonprofit partner for MY Work in Fayette County, said local students have been sent to sites in Uniontown, Connellsville and South Union Township, including the Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank, Salvation Army and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
The eight-week program, which ends Aug. 11, includes doing beautification and other improvement work at the sites. At Bailey Park in Uniontown, students painted picnic tables and the dugout, and did some landscaping. Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke, who attended a recent thank-you dinner for the students, said he was excited to support the program and saw it as a win-win for both the participants and the city.
“The second I heard about it, I thought we can’t lose on this deal,” Gerke said of the extra help the city gets at no cost, while the students learn work and social skills. “It brings pride back into the community one step at a time in the right direction.”
MY Work participant Trenton King, 18, is a 2023 PA Cyber School graduate who lives in the Albert Gallatin Area School District. King said he found out about the program from his mother and thought it was interesting.
“It will help build my resume up,” King said. “It wouldn’t be easy to get a job with a resume that has no job experience; I figured it will help me build it up a little.”
The program is available for youth between the ages of 16 to 21, and King said he plans to take part in it next year to continue to add to his resume and learn new skills.
Atlantis Burd, 17, attends Albert Gallatin High School, and said she found out about the program from her school and saw it as something to do in the summer. Burd said she’s doubtful she’ll participate again, but Darla Openbrier, the local district administrator with OVR, said helping students identify what they don’t want to do is also a part of the process.
The mission of OVR, which falls under the state Department of Labor, is to help Pennsylvanians with disabilities secure and maintain employment and independence. In total, Fayette, Greene and Washington counties have about 120 students participating this year. About 25 are from Fayette County, 10 to 20 live in Greene County, and the remainder are Washington County residents.
Openbrier said the disability of the students can include physical or mental health struggles, learning or cognitive disabilities, drug and alcohol issues, and hearing impairment. While the three-county program doesn’t directly deal with students who have sight-related disabilities, the Pittsburgh-area program does.
Students are brought on board to MY Work through each of the county’s school districts, she said.
“These summer jobs are the first step on the ladder for them,” according to Openbrier, who said the program helps students develop workforce and social skills.
“We’re trying to get those students the soft skills and the work-readiness skills that prepare them for employment as an adult,” McKinney said.
Gerke said he can see the improvements the students are making, whether if it’s the Bailey Park picnic tables being painted or the weeds being pulled in the parking lot of the Uniontown Public Library.
“It has worked really well,” Gerke said. “I don’t see why we wouldn’t want to continue this relationship.”
