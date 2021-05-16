Local students learned to reach for the stars from a former NASA astronaut who flew four space missions.
Scott “Scooter” Altman told students, including those from the Frazier and Laurel Highlands school districts, that he didn’t start out wanting to be an astronaut, though he always wanted to fly.
His childhood goal was to be a pilot – Altman said he knew that when he was 3. But, by the time he was old enough to do that, he hit an unexpected hurdle. His 6-foot, 4-inch frame wouldn’t fit into an airplane cockpit and the Air Force rejected him.
He learned, however, that the Navy had different standards for pilots – ones that could get him in the air through the military branch typically associated with the water.
Commissioned as a Naval ensign in 1981, Altman took to the air soon after. He deployed to Iraq in 1992 and was awarded the Navy Air Medal for his role as strike leader flying over southern Iraq, according to his NASA biography.
When he returned home, he was selected by NASA as an astronaut candidate.
During his virtual presentation through the Beating the Odds Foundation on Wednesday, Altman displayed photos of space and told students some of the unique experiences he had while he was an astronaut. The students watched with interest in a classroom in Frazier Middle School as Altman described how it felt to land on Earth again after being in space without gravity for a long period of time.
“It felt to me like we could feel the planet breathing underneath us,” Altman said.
Students also watched videos from the Hubble Space Telescope, for which Altman commanded the final two servicing missions in 2002 and 2009. Altman’s biography notes that the latter mission to the telescope came with difficulties like frozen bolts and stripped screws.
Beth Katic, a seventh grade student at Frazier, said she appreciated Altman’s candor about the struggles that preceded his triumphs.
“I thought it was different than a lot of other achieving-your-dream stories you hear, because normally, the stories don’t tell you all of the ‘no’s’ they got,” said Katic, of Perryopolis. “There was a lot more rejection in the story, and it was inspiring.”
Altman’s virtual presentation also included time for students to talk about their own career aspirations.
At Frazier, two high school and six middle school students talked about dreams of becoming anything from musicians to doctors.
Junior Delanie Day of Perryopolis, an aspiring engineer, said Altman’s presentation gave her a better idea of what she would like to do.
“Aerospace is one of the branches I was interested in, and after hearing all that he got out of it, I’m leaning towards that area,” Day said.
