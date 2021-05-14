National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association expect spring show to attract thousands

This year will mark the 40th National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association spring show in Brownsville, a show that attracts around 3,000 people each event day.
The show will be held May 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 222 Spring Road.
The spring show is free to attend and will include live demonstrations of heavy equipment, sawmills, rock-crushers, displays of blacksmithing, crafting, showing antique tractors and construction. A railroad and coal mine exhibit will be running at the show.
In addition, a flea market with around 100 vendors and a craft area with 70 vendors will be set up at the show. All the food is made on site, and there will be live music both days.
The show started in 1980 and has only grown since then, with people traveling from all over the world to attend.
Scott Higinbotham, event coordinator, said he has met people who come not only from all over the states but from different countries as well.
“We’ve had people there from Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Holland,” he said. “We’ve had people there probably from every state. There are people there from Canada pretty much at every show. People come far and wide to see our show.”
Higinbotham said friendships are the most exciting aspect of the event, as the steam show is a place where people who haven’t seen each other in a while can meet up again and enjoy the weekend.
“We have a lot of people there that come every year,” he said. “So many people make a special trip to be there. We have a very large following on our Facebook page and our website, and people are so happy to hear that we’re going to be back this year.”
Higinbotham said they expect more people than usual at their event this year since they could not have their show last year due to the pandemic.
He said they are going to keep the show as COVID-safe as possible and ask that attendees wear masks at the show and maintain social distancing.
To get updates on the show, visit nationalpike.com or their Facebook page, which can be found by searching the association name.
“It’s been a really positive thing that people want to get back and come to our show and get things back to normal, and part of normal is coming to the steam show,” Higinbotham said.
