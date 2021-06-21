Fayette County has distributed nearly $1.5 million in grants since March to help hospitality businesses in the county recover from the impact of COVID-19.
Last week, Fay-Penn Economic Development Council announced that it administered $1,464,205 from the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), which was signed into law by Pennsylvania legislators in January.
The program provided grant funding to businesses in the hospitality industry like restaurants, hotels, and caterers to assist in alleviating impacts from COVID-19 restrictions.
In March, Fay-Penn was contracted by the county to administer the funds to interested businesses.
“From all indications across the commonwealth, the CHIRP program was highly successful,” said Bob Shark, executive director of Fay-Penn. “Most of the economic development agencies that I’ve spoken with distributed virtually all of their allotted grant funding relatively quickly.”
Shark, however, was surprised that after the significant exposure of the program through traditional and online media, many businesses still didn’t know about the program, which caused a concerted one-on-one outreach effort from a number of organizations to businesses to make sure those businesses were aware of the available assistance.
Over the past few months, Fay-Penn contacted almost 400 hospitality businesses in Fayette County to apply for and the allocated grant money.
Shark said a total of 81 businesses were awarded grants ranging from $5,000 to $30,000, and all but $2,000 of the grants were allocated as the grants needed to be in increments of $5,000 with an average of $17,500 per award.
He added that the CHIRP program provided funding for a variety of expenses that the county’s hospitality businesses incurred during the brunt of the pandemic.
“Our hotels, restaurants, taverns, caterers and other related businesses could pay utility bills, rent, staff wages that weren’t already covered by federal funding such as the Paycheck Protection Program, and various other costs with their CHIRP grants,” Shark said.
Shark said Fay-Penn is grateful for the Pennsylvania legislators as well as the leadership of Fayette County Commissioners Dave Lohr, Vince Vicites and Scott Dunn in the implementation of CHIRP.
“It seemed to go really smooth and worked really well,” said Lohr. “Hopefully, it helped businesses that qualified for it compensate for their losses during that time.”
For those businesses that either didn’t qualify or missed out on CHIRP, Shark said there had been some discussion in Harrisburg for similar programs for other business sectors, but there may be a wait until next year’s state budget is finalized to see what will be forthcoming, and the federal pandemic relief programs for loans and grants to small businesses are relatively complete.
Shark added that one upcoming initiative is the Community Navigator program from the U.S. Small Business Administration in which local organizations are equipped to ensure small businesses are aware of the program and get the needed assistance to apply to federal programs that existed prior to the pandemic.
