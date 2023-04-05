A nearly century-old sled, handcrafted in Fayette County, has a new home in the Flatiron Heritage Center Museum in Brownsville.
Called a “Yankee Jumper,” the sled positions its passenger up off the ground on a wooden seat. A metal runner helps the sled fly downhill, and riders uses their feet as outriggers to steer.
“My Uncle Dale built it from plans in ‘Boy’s Life’ magazine,” said Keith Swogger. He estimated that was sometime in the 1930s. “I expected it got a fair amount of use when they (his father and his uncles) were teenagers.”
Swogger found the sled in storage at his parents’ Hiller home after he moved back to Fayette County from Niles, Illinois, to be his mother’s caretaker following his father’s death in 2013.
“I always had a mental note, when my mother passes away, I was going to donate the sled,” he said.
When Vivian Swogger died in February, he followed through with the thought, reaching out to the Brownsville Area Revitalization Corporation to see if they wanted to include the Yankee Jumper (also known as a Jack Jumper or Ski Jumper), in a display at the Flatiron Museum.
The sled — and Swogger’s father Don — were subjects for former Herald-Standard columnist Glenn Tunney.
In 2006, Tunney wrote a column on sledding, and Don Swogger reached out to him.
Tunney wrote: “Don Swogger of Hiller has no problem remembering what a ‘Yankee Jumper’ looks like, for good reason. ‘My late brother Dale built a Yankee Jumper before World War II,’ Don told me, ‘and believe it or not, I still have it here at my house.’ I visited Don in Hiller, and he showed me the sturdy Yankee Jumper his brother built decades ago. Despite its age, it appears ready for use by a daring youngster.”
Keith Swogger recalled trying to be a “daring youngster” many years ago, but had limited success using the sled.
“It’s hard to ride,” he said.
Now, anyone who wants to reminisce about bygone days of daring sledding, or perhaps be inspired for something to do next winter, can check out handcrafted antique.
“I’m extraordinarily pleased that it found a good home where its home always was,” Keith Swogger said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled because it is something unique to Brownsville, a unique piece of memorabilia to Brownsville and from that time.”
The Flatiron Museum is located at 69 Market St., Brownsville, and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit barcpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.