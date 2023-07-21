Education Student Loans

Associated Press

Graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., in 2018.

 Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Nearly 30,000 Pennsylvanians are among the 804,000 federal student loan borrowers across the United States who have been approved for loan forgiveness, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

