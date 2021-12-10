Nearly $600,000 was awarded to 25 tourism-related businesses and organizations in Fayette County on Thursday from GO Laurel Highlands.
“This was a tremendous grant cycle for Fayette County,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands. “Fayette County continues to remain strong with a broad collection of tourism assets and the array of lodging properties remains critical to the success of the grant program.”
Nemanic said the county’s Tourism Tax Program has been around since 2009, and 513 grants have been awarded totaling $5.7 million.
On Thursday’s grants totaled $597,553, with recipients expected to receive checks on Jan. 4. They include a $18,750 marketing grant for Chapel Hill Wines in Dawson; a $21,161 visitor center grant for the city of Connellsville; a $42,000 capital grant for the preservation of the Searight’s Tollhouse; a $20,000 marketing grant for Touchstone Center for Crafts in Farmington and a $12,949 marketing grant for Yough River Brewing Company in Connellsville.
“That money goes back into our tourism product that makes us stronger and makes you stronger,” Nemanic said.
The program is funded by the county’s hotel tax. Nemanic said businesses and organizations in the county are fortunate to have support on all levels including the chamber level with the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, the county commissioners, representatives in Harrisburg and with one another.
“You work cooperatively together, and you work collaboratively together,” Nemanic said. “The support you have in this county and the growth potential is unparalleled.”
County commissioners were also on hand to congratulate the winners.
“This gives us the opportunity to share back to you some of the things you’ve put your blood, sweat and tears into,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr, adding that even though the money will help business owners, it’s ultimately helping everyone making the county grow. “The money we return back onto the street is for growth.”
Commissioner Scott Dunn said he recently attended a mixer in Pittsburgh. When several in attendance found out he was from Fayette County, each spoke of places in the county they’d visited and enjoyed.
“One by one, they came over and said ‘we love Fayette County’,” Dunn said. “We have something really special here.”
Commissioner Vince Vicites said the hotel tax has helped with the promotion of Fayette County to attract more people to the county.
“It’s also helped local tourist-related groups to tell their story and expand,” Vicites said.
A complete list of grant recipients and their projects can be viewed online at www.golaurelhighlands.com/grants.
