Of many structures that have stood the test of time along the National Road, Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville stands out as one that continues to improve and expand.
“You can spend a good time at Nemacolin Castle with things to see there,” said Rocky Brashear, the president of the Brownsville Historical Society.
During the National Road Festival this weekend, the castle will be open to visitors, he said.
As with previous festival weekends, Brashear said they’ll have vendors for food and crafts including blacksmithing, an alpaca farm, a Civil War living-history encampment, and history tours of during the day and ghost tours at night.
There will also be a Civil War skirmish held on the grounds between Union and Confederate soldier at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
The grounds of the castle will be open from 11 a.m. to the evening hours on Saturday and Sunday.
Construction on Nemacolin Castle started during the mid-to-late 1790s. It was built around a trading post by merchant Jacob Bowman at the western terminus of the Nemacolin’s Trail, and was also known as Bowman’s Castle.
Not only is the castle one of several large buildings of the era still standing in western Pennsylvania, but it’s also the third-oldest castle in the United States. (The oldest is Bason’s Castle in Surry, Virginia, built in 1665, and the second oldest is the Castillo de San Marcos built in 1672 in then Spanish-owned Florida.)
Three generations of the Bowman family lived in the castle and continued to add to the structure during their years at the castle until the last of the Bowmans died. The National Historical Society purchased the castle years later, and it is now maintained and operated by the Brownsville Historical Society.
Brashear said the historical society plans events there regularly, including a recent Victorian tea. They also host weddings.
While the pandemic hit the historical society hard last year, resulting in a loss of between $10,000 to $15,000 due to canceled events, they’re continuing to improve and expand, Brashear said. He noted the society is leasing a Victorian home from Brownsville Borough along Front Street to be a museum. There, they will display artifacts that have been in storage for over 100 years.
“We never had any room to put them out,” Brashear said, adding that they hope to have the museum opened sometime next year as his group of 15 volunteers are working hard at the future museum and the castle. “The castle is coming alive and getting even better.”
There is no charge to go on the grounds of the castle and watch the skirmish reenactment, but any tour of the castle is $15. The ghost tours will only be held today and Saturday, Brashear said.
For more information, visit www.nemacolincastle.net
Other activities to take place in Brownsville during the weekend will be the Brownsville Community Flea Market from May 14 to 15 in downtown’s Snowdon Square with vendor spaces are $10 per day The flea market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also, local restaurants and businesses are planning specials for the weekend event.
The flea market is co-sponsored by Brownsville Area Revitalization Corp. and American Legion Post 295.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.