Nemacolin Castle will bring back a popular event that was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
This Saturday at 1 p.m. will mark the third Victorian Tea at Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville, in what was meant to be an annual event started in 2017.
The tea takes place in the structure’s east wing where the drawing room and the library are located.
Guests of the event have the option to dress in Victorian-era style, and will be provided with different types of teas, muffins, cookies, mini sandwiches and other light refreshments. Attendees also receive a little gift and are offered a tour of the historic Nemacolin Castle.
“I think they just like to feel a little bit of royalty as they can,” said Kim Brashear, a member of Brownsville Historical Society’s board. “It’s their chance to do a little bit of fancy stuff if they want.”
Brashear said the first two Victorian Tea programs were sold out, and the tickets for last year’s program sold out as well. But before the tea could be held, COVID-19 restrictions forced them to cancel the event and refund everyone’s money.
“They kept asking when will we have it again,” Brashear said, adding that when they set the date, she called everyone who purchased tickets last year to give them first crack at purchasing tickets for this year.
Some tickets still remain, and are for sale through www.eventbrite.com under “2021 Victorian Tea at the Nemacolin Castle.” Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Tickets are $35 and all proceeds will go toward the 231-year-old building’s restoration fund for material costs of upkeep and maintenance by a group of volunteers.
The Victorian Tea at Nemacolin Castle will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday. Attendees must be 16 years or older. The doors will open at 12:30 p.m.
Space is limited, and seating is first come, first served.
Masks are also required and CDC guidelines will be followed.
