A Greene County man allegedly took police on a high-speed, two-county pursuit while a pregnant woman was in the vehicle.
German Township Police alleged Gregory Walters, 47, of Nemacolin committed a traffic violation while driving a white Ford Escape on Shortcut Road near Ronco Road in the township last Thursday, so officers tried to pull him over.
Instead, police contended, Walters fled at speeds of over 100 mph, merging onto McClellandtown Road and driving from Fayette County into Greene County. There, police said Walters led officers on a pursuit through a small neighborhood in the Carmichaels area, and eventually entered into Parkview Knoll, a county-controlled housing project.
Walters then drove the car to the rear of the housing project and through a yard, eventually getting stuck in deep mud in a large field behind Albatross Trucking Firm.
Walters fled, and police found a pregnant woman in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, according to court paperwork. Police said Walters was later found in the woods trying to conceal himself using tall grass.
He later admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the evening and admitted to possessing a small amount in the vehicle, the affidavit of probable cause indicated.
Walters was charged with fleeing or eluding police, recklessly endangering another person, driving with a suspended license, criminal mischief, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and various traffic-related citations before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
He’s lodged in the Fayette County Prison on $30,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.