A Nemacolin man was charged with escape and corruption of minors after police were called to the Cumberland Township village because people were racing riding lawn mowers.
Saturday, July 8, 2023 1:57 PM
In charges filed Thursday, township police alleged Robert W. Treece, 52, was driving a mower on Grant Lane around 9:30 p.m. June 29 while a child was with him.
A township officer tried to stop the mower, but the driver, later identified as Treece, turned down an alley and into a gravel lot.
Treece got off of the mower, and an officer told him he was not allowed to drive the mower on the road because he does not have a valid license to drive.
Police alleged Treece tried to get back on the mower and drive away with the child. When the officer stopped Treece from starting the mower, he allegedly got off and ran away, leaving the child there. An officer chased Treece, but stopped when he lost sight of him, according to police.
Police said the child was between 5 and 10 years old, and did not say if he was related to Treece.
Treece was charged with corruption of minors, escape, obstruction of the administration of law enforcement, driving with a suspended or revoked license and several summary offenses before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson.
He faces a preliminary hearing in the case on Sept. 5.
