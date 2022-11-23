A Nemacolin man was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to defrauding Social Security in federal court Monday.
Recent Headlines
- On course: Sethman, Voytish set the standard for area golfers
- Orange Incursion: 800,000 to open state’s 2-week deer season Saturday
- Steelers WR Diontae Johnson becoming a highly paid decoy
- Penguins take win streak into matchup with the Flames
- Third time's a charm: Quarzo area's Runner of the Year once again
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.