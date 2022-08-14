Nemacolin in Farmington will host a Community Day at Bailey Park in Uniontown on Wednesday, Aug. 17, as a way to give back to the community.
“We are looking forward to working in the community and meeting all of our friends and family,” said Dawn Rice, who works in human resources at the resort where she also focuses on community engagement.
Rice said the resort is planning for as many as 1,000 people to attend. The event runs from 2 to 6:30 p.m., with a softball game pitting Nemacolin employees against the city’s police and fire departments set for 4 p.m.
“We want everyone to come down to the park and have some fun,” she said. “We just wanted to give back to the community. We will have free food, face painting, kids’ games, cornhole and a softball game. We will also have a DJ at the site.”
Laura Kutek, director of planning and community relations for the city, said officials are looking forward to Community Day.
“On behalf of the City of Uniontown, I would like to personally thank Dawn Rice and Nemacolin for hosting a family fun event in our little city,” Kutek said. “The buzz between our first responders with the excitement on field competition is contagious.”
Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke will throw out the first pitch, and Buck Griffith, Uniontown Fire Department member and retired fire chief of Station 40, will catch it, Rice said.
Team Uniontown will be led by Coach Lyndsi Urani, Uniontown High School alumni and softball team member. Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt and members of the Uniontown Police Department, Uniontown Fire Department and EMS are also planning to participate.
“The camaraderie that develops as neighbors gather is impossible to miss,” Kurek said. “As a consequence of festivities such as this, people are more likely to get involved in the community. We look forward to carrying on this tradition for years to come.”
Rice said Nemacolin will be giving out tickets for a chance to win prizes, including sunglasses and other items.
“We just wanted to give the community something to do after everything was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic for the past few years,” Rice said. “We just want the community to feel good again after the pandemic. The policemen and firemen will be on hand to answer any questions that the kids might have.”
Rice said the mayor and city officials are very excited about the event.
“We will also have recruitment, internships and apprenticeships available at the resort,” Rice said. “We have part-time and full-time opportunities available.”
Rice said she has been employed at Nemacolin for the past 23 years.
“Some of our international population will be participating at the event,” she said. “We have people from all over the world who work at Nemacolin. They love the area.”
Maggie Hardy Knox is the resort president. Her father Joe Hardy, who founded the resort and worked as a Fayette County commissioner in the past, will turn 100 years old in January.
“Maggie and Joe are very excited about this event,” Rice said. “It doesn’t matter how much money we spend on this event. We just want the community to come out and have a good time.”
Rice said Nemacolin plans to donate $2,500 to Uniontown’s recreation department. Uniontown and Laurel Highlands school districts will each receive a $1,250 donation.
“This money will help the school districts to buy school supplies that they will need for the new school year,” Rice said.
Rice said Nemacolin has and always will recognize the importance of the local community.
“Our resort makes significant donations to organizations in Fayette County, and we volunteer in and serve in many ways around the county. Many of our associates live and shop in this community, too. Uniontown, Farmington and Fayette County matter to us,” she said.
