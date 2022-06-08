WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital will have a new CEO and president this fall.
Carrie E. Willetts was named to the position, and will also serve as West Virginia University Health System’s executive vice president of health care integration and business development.
“We were very impressed with Carrie’s leadership style and her many accomplishments, especially those that were related to hospitals such as ours,” Nancy Decker, chair of the Uniontown Hospital Board of Directors, said. “The board members and I look forward to working closely with her to continue strengthening Uniontown Hospital and positioning it for long-term success.”
Willetts most recently served as the senior vice president and east region market president with WellSpan Health, an integrated health delivery system based in York. She joined that health system in 2016 as a hospital president and led improvements in quality outcomes that received statewide and national recognition. She oversaw the strategic growth and operational integration of three hospitals and a comprehensive ambulatory network. In addition, she established a business development function for the health system.
“I’m excited to welcome Carrie to the WVU Medicine family,” said Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health System. “She’s a highly accomplished health care executive with a long and distinguished career, and I’m thrilled that she’ll be bringing her high energy and many talents to the Health System through her leadership of new partnerships, statewide interoperability, and payer provider integration efforts as well as our hospital in Uniontown.”
Willetts said she has been “impressed by WVU Medicine’s strategic direction for quite some time” and is eager to join the system.
“The vision and positive culture are very evident throughout the organization; I look forward to being a part of WVU Medicine as we work to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to the communities we serve,” she said.
In April, WVU Medicine announced Uniontown Hospital’s current CEO, Dr. David Hess, would become the new president and CEO of United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.