State police released additional details Thursday in an accident involving an SUV and a tractor trailer that left a 66-year-old Farmington man dead on Tuesday, and identified the victims killed in Redstone Township on Wednesday.
Jahmal Ryan, 22, of California, Pennsylvania and Julie Ann Olsen, 25, of Uniontown died when a vehicle went off Redstone Way at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. Two other people were injured and taken to local hospitals. State police said the driver was speeding and careened off the road in Redstone Township.
They did not identify who was driving the vehicle.
In the Tuesday crash in Henry Clay Township, the victim, Arnold E. Savage, was driving a Hyundai Tuscon on Route 40 at about 7:20 a.m. when he partially crossed into the opposing lane of traffic for unknown reasons near the National Trail Motel. His SUV hit a Freightliner Cascadia head on. Savage was pronounced dead on the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
The tractor trailer driver, Moustapha Indiaye, 32, of New York, New York reported no injuries, and his passenger, Souhail Talibi, 30, of Linden, New Jersey, suffered apparent minor injuries. Talibi was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS.
