The former director of the Armstrong County election bureau has been tapped to lead Fayette County’s office.
Mary Elizabeth “MaryBeth” Kuznik of Irwin will replace Fayette’s Election Bureau Director Larry Blosser, who will retire on Oct. 22. The two are working together to ensure a smooth transition prior to the general election in two months, officials said.
“Fayette County is such a historic county, with sites like the National Road and Fort Necessity. There’s so much history here, which makes elections here extremely important. It’s an honor to be able to continue that tradition,” Kuznik said.
In addition to working in Armstrong County, Kuznik spent 15 years as the executive director and president of the VotePA Education Fund, a statewide voting rights organization. She is a licensed attorney and has also served as a poll worker, judge and inspector of elections throughout Westmoreland County where she said she gained valuable hands-on experience.
“Having worked for several other counties, I’ve come to love elections,” she said. “I love voters and working with poll workers.”
Last year, Kuznik graduated from Duquesne University School of Law. She said one of the main reasons she pursued a law degree was her interest in election law.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said Kuznik’s years as Armstrong County’s elections director and her familiarity with election issues will help her serve Fayette County.
“The election bureau is one of the most important departments in county government,” Vicites said. “Our election bureau team can now move forward and carry out this important function of county government.”
Commissioner Scott Dunn said voting has become more confusing in recent elections, as the county election bureau follows the constitution, election laws of the legislature, Supreme Court rulings and rules of the Secretary of State.
“Oftentimes, these rules conflict, as they can be interpreted differently,” Dunn said. “Her experience, knowledge and passion for all things election law is evident and will be a benefit at the Fayette County Election Bureau and to the citizens of Fayette County.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said Kuznik is joining a well-staffed, knowledgeable and dedicated department, and he’s looking forward to a smooth transition.
“We’re very happy to welcome MaryBeth aboard,” Lohr said. “Our election bureau has grown in the last two years to meet the additional demands placed on us by decisions made in Harrisburg.”
Blosser has been a county employee for nearly 40 years. He worked in different county departments before becoming a full-time voting machine technician in the election bureau in 1999. A decade later, he was named acting director of the office and named its director in 2010.
“My years working for the county have meant a lot to me. I’ve worked with a lot of great people over the years,” Blosser said, adding he will miss the voters the most. “It’s the people. You never know who you’re going to meet throughout the day.”
The commissioners thanked Blosser for his dedication throughout his tenure as a county employee.
“We wish Larry Blosser the best in his retirement,” Vicites said, “and we want to thank him for his many decades of county service.”
