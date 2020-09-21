The Connellsville location for Dunkin’ is slated to open today.
The 628 Highland Ave. store is the sixth new Dunkin’ opened by Heartland Restaurant Group this year.
“We’re very excited to be opening our 61st store, right here in Connellsville,” said Anthony Braun, COO and CFO of Heartland Restaurant Group, a Dunkin’ franchisee. “Dunkin’ has been seeing remarkable growth in the region, despite challenging times around the globe. Heartland Restaurant Group is continuing to open new stores in the market in 2020 and is going to provide more than 1,500 jobs to the region, with 30 right here in Connellsville.”
The new Fayette County location features a modern design and other store innovations, including a cold beverage tap system to enhance freshness.
The location will also feature a front glass donut case and high volume coffee brewers.
“Connellsville has already been so welcoming to Dunkin’ so far,” said Braun, “After a number of successful new ‘next generation’ stores in Western Pennsylvania and Southeast Ohio, we’re excited to be making Connellsville the home of a new Dunkin’ restaurant.”
Customers who visit the new location today can buy any size hot or iced coffee for $0.99 cents, and the company plans to celebrate the opening with product donations to local hospitals and first responders.
