A new Fayette County deputy coroner was sworn into office Friday, along with a returning chief deputy coroner who volunteered during multiple terms under Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly.
The new deputy coroner, Eric Miller, of Hopwood served as a summer intern and returned to work as an in-office clerk before becoming the newest deputy.
Miller, who recently graduated from Waynesburg University with a degree in criminal justice, said he is happy to be working in his hometown. Because he knows the area and the people, he said he considers it an honor to ease the pain of locals and provide them with important information and diligent service.
His career goal, he said, is to "just be the best death scene investigator I can be, and provide accurate work."
Hart and Miller took their oaths of office before Fayette County Judge Steve P. Leskinen.
"Reilly has been a pillar of the community for as long as I've known," the judge said.
Reilly said he was excited to bring Miller on board, referring to him as a "home-grown tomato," and happy about returning chief deputy coroner Dr. Philip Hart's return to service.
Hart earned his medical degree from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
