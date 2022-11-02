Fayette Prison

Submitted photo

Officials said construction of the new Fayette County Prison is continuing on schedule. The prison’s two-acre grounds will also include a building for the newly reformed Fayette SPCA. The county animal shelter closed in 2014.

 Submitted

When the new Fayette County Prison opens next year, the facility’s two-acre site will also be home to an animal shelter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.