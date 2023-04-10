The newly reestablished Fayette County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is hosting a community event to provide information about the organization and find qualified folks who are willing to volunteer or serve on its board.
“A lot of people are interested,” said Susan Lee, who serves as the board president.
She said two others have already been named to the board, but five additional positions need to be filled.
In an effort to both explain more about the SPCA, and to meet potential board members in person, Lee said they opted to have a meet-and-greet on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairbank Rod and Gun Club, 664 Fairbank Herbert Road, New Salem.
Those interested in helping the SPCA in other ways are also encouraged to attend.
“This would include individuals interested in being volunteers, fosters, members, (as well as) those with expertise in different professional sectors to be on the advisory board and board of directors,” SPCA Secretary Michele Hajduk said.
The county has not had an SPCA since 2014, when the state Department of Agriculture revoked its license to operate. The former location in North Union Township was placed under quarantine, and cited for keeping animals in unsanitary and inhumane conditions. Noting lack of funds to fix problems at the shelter, the former board closed its doors in August 2014.
The reestablished SPCA will be located on the same two-acre site as the county’s new prison, which is set to open next month.
McMillen Engineering designed the new animal shelter, and Shallenberger Construction was awarded the bid for site work last fall. Lee said there isn’t a timetable in place for the construction of the shelter.
Hajduk and other SPCA members are currently working with Fayette County municipalities to determine their animal control needs for possible future partnerships.
Upon completion of both facilities, officials hope inmates at the county lockup will be able to volunteer at the SPCA as part of their rehabilitation.
“It’s great therapy for inmates to make friends with dogs,” Lee said.
Those interested in attending the April 11 event should RSVP by emailing NewFayetteSPCA@gmail.com. Those who cannot attend are encouraged to submit letters of interest for membership opportunities to the same email address.
For questions or additional information, contact Hajduk at 724-322-0449.
