A New Florence man allegedly stole more than $135,000 from a North Union Township car dealership.
On Tuesday, state police alleged Scott David Oshell, 43, wrote checks to himself from Elite Motors, where he worked in a management position until 2019. Police also alleged Oshell kept cash he accepted for vehicles, and said he paid vendors but pocketed that money.
According to court paperwork, Oshell was fired from the business for making purchases out of pocket and asking for reimbursements despite not being permitted to do so.
A manager at Elite Motors noticed the missing money in July 2019, the complaint noted.
Police said Oshell wrote the checks to himself between June 2018 and July 1, 2019.
During an interview with state police in December 2019, Oshell allegedly admitted to taking the money, but said he did not believe he took as much as his former employer claimed.
He reportedly told police he took the money for gambling, and was depressed and going through a divorce at the time.
The estimated amount stolen was $135,581.
Oshell faces 66 counts each of theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
