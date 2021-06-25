A New Freeport man is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly grabbed and pushed a state police officer on Wednesday.
State police in Waynesburg responded to 736 Garrison Ridge Road in Freeport for a report of a neighbor dispute. They encountered Craig Scot Howard, 40, and told him to go in the home and get the other person involved, according to court paperwork.
Howard, who was “highly intoxicated,” approached Trooper Saad Jaber and grabbed his shirt, ripping off his tie, the complaint states. Jaber pushed Howard back and he fell, according to court paperwork. Howard stood back up and grabbed at Jaber again, police said.
While taking Howard into custody, Jaber fell off the porch and sustained abrasions to his left forearm and shin, according to the complaint.
Howard is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He is being held in Greene County Prison on $25,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6 before Magisterial District Judge David Balint.
