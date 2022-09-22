A new Goodwill store will open Sept. 28 at 460 Tri County Lane in Belle Vernon.
A Halloween-themed ribbon cutting to mark the occasion is scheduled for 10 a.m. Staff will be dressed up in costume and a DJ will be playing “spooky” music. There also will be refreshments, freebies, raffles, and the first 100 shoppers in the door will receive a free reusable bag.
The store will employ 20 people.
It also will be one of the first Goodwill stores in the Southwestern Pennsylvania region to go “bagless.” Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags or grab a free box to use. Goodwill will offer reusable fabric bags for $1.
The Goodwill store at 140 Findley Road in Belle Vernon will remain open until Sept. 27.
