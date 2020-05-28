New life was brought back to a shuttered Grindstone grocery store, with a new family-owned grocery store opening this month.
Adam Giles is the co-owner of the Riverside Family Market, which replaced the former Grindstone Foodland. The store opened May 20.
Giles and his wife, Jamie, opened a second Riverside location following the success of their first supermarket of the same name in Point Marion.
Scott DiGuglielmo leased the 35,000 square-foot building to Giles, whom he said is a perfect fit to open an new grocery store at the site that has been a Foodland that had been owned by his family for over 50 years.
DiGuglielmo’s grandfather opened the Foodland in 1973, then DiGuglielmo’s father and uncle took over the store in 1986 and continued to run it until they retired in 2018 and closed the store.
“We were going to lease and sell the building and had many offers for national tenants and other businesses, but it was important to get a grocery store in there,” DiGuglielmo said.
Speaking on behalf of his father and uncle, DiGuglielmo said they were excited to facilitate getting a grocery business back into the community.
“They really want it to be a success, and they have full confidence that it will,” DiGuglielmo said. “People have wanted a grocery store to come back here.”
Giles said he learned about running a grocery store from his late father, Mike Giles, who owned the former Country Fresh Market along Route 40 in Centerville.
The store will focus on selling fresh meat and produce, as well as hot foods like their popular fried chicken. There will also be a butcher on-site, Giles said.
Once they have a smokehouse up and running, those will also be added, he said.
The store employs about 30 people, and is open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week.
Giles said the project could not have been possible with the help of Reid Smith from Bridgeway Capital, which financed the project.
