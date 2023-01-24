New Haven Hose Company Volunteer Fire Department recently installed new officers for 2023. Pictured are (seated from left) William Copeland, vice president; William S. Mickey, secretary; Michael J. Gebe, president, and Charles W. Matthews, treasurer; (standing from left) William Addis, second lieutenant; Samuel L. Spotto III, assistant chief; Samuel L. Spotto Jr., trustee; William Fiesta, trustee, and Jeffrey Layton, fire chief. Absent are Jeffrey Harvey, fire captain; Ryan J. Layton, first lieutenant, and Carl Ritenour, trustee. District Justice Ronald Haggerty Jr. administered the oath of office to the officers.
