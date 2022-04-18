Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Windy at times with rain. High around 40F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.