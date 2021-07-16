The lone poling location in Masontown Borough, Fayette County, is changing for the upcoming general election.
According to the Fayette County Election Bureau, voters in Masontown in November should plan to cast their ballots at the Masontown Elementary School, which is located at 201 West Spring Avenue in Masontown.
The former polling location was at Saint Francis of Assisi, the former all Saints School, at 100 South Washingtown Street in Masontown.
For more information, please call the Fayette County Election Bureau at 724-430-1289 or visit www.fayettecountypa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.