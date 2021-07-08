A new lingerie and swimsuit shop in Perryopolis has gained popularity since its opening last month.
When Tiffany Smith first opened After Dark Boutique at 315 Liberty St., she wasn’t sure how much business she would get. But since she opened June 5, she said the store has become very popular, as it is the only one like it in the area.
“It’s blowing my expectations out of the water,” she said. “We’ve been very busy every single day since opening.”
Smith owns a boudoir photography business in Perryopolis called Boudoir by Tiff Smith and has a private Facebook group of the same name where she shares her work and engages in conversation with its 3,000-some members. She thought a shop with lingerie and swimwear would complement her business and allow other local creators in her group to sell through her shop.
“We’re about body positivity and women empowerment,” she said. “I already had a good following before I opened the boutique. (People) like what I’m about, so they’re supporting and really embracing that.”
Smith said she enjoys encouraging women who come into her shop to try on clothes before buying them and seeing them happy in their own skin. She said she wants to make sure everyone who buys a clothing item feels comfortable and beautiful in it.
In addition to swimwear and lingerie, Smith also sells tanning lotions, candles and T-shirts. Many small in-home businesses in the area sell items at the shop, such as shirts, custom nails and cuffs. Smith also sells a skin care line from a Greensburg woman.
“A lot of the products that we are bringing in now are from my group members. ... They are women working from home and creating things, so I’m bringing those in free of charge to them to sell their items to get them more exposure,” she said. “My goal is to spread myself out but also give a place where they can gain exposure.”
Smith said moving forward, she would like to continue growing the boutique, including more clothing for the fall. They are also working on importing items from Hawaii, such as clothes, tanning lotion and beach towels, to bring unique island products to the shop. Their main focus for the business are women and teenagers.
Smith said she has been complimented on the products and the nice atmosphere in the shop. The shop used to house a pizza business, but now, she said, no one can tell. The boutique even has chairs and couches for people to sit and relax.
The store’s summer hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday from 2 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page, Boudoir by Tiffany Smith After Dark Boutique.
