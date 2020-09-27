A picnic area is being unveiled on the Sheepskin Trail in South Union Township, the latest addition to the 34-mile rails-to-trails project.
Township officials and volunteers cleared an area in the secluded natural setting, placing picnic tables in an area where two streams intersect so walkers and bicyclists can enjoy a snack or lunch.
“People love to hear that water,” said Supervisor Bob Schiffbauer.
He added cars will not be able to enter the area, which can only be accessed by a foot bridge. Supervisors plan to begin with four or five picnic tables and will take suggestions on how to improve or expand the area.
He said trail users are excited about the project, and have been asking him about it as the project continued.
“The users on the trail that we talked to, they’re excited about something to use,” he said.
The project involved building a foot bridge and grading. The area is several feet lower in elevation from the adjacent trail. Officials also installed concrete pads for the picnic tables and planted grass.
Schiffbauer said Mark Tringhese, plant manager of the Hopwood facility of Northwest Hardwoods, offered more than a dozen volunteers from the business, formerly called East Coast Lumber. Teams cleared the area to prepare it for the addition of picnic tables.
“They just went to work. We really cleared the area out,” he said.
Then, about 20 volunteers from the Bruderhof Communities of Farmington prepared the surface for planting grass. Township employees planted the grass last week, Schiffbauer said Thursday, adding all of the work has been completed.
“Now, we’re just waiting on Mother Nature to cooperate and give us some rain,” he said. “We’re ready.”
Schiffbauer said the popularity of the trail has been “mind boggling.”
“It’s off the charts. We expected the trail to be popular,” he said.
The trail has been especially popular during the pandemic, he said, with people seeking outdoor recreation while social distancing.
“Because of the virus, people have been looking for a means of exercising and getting out,” he said.
Township supervisors analyze the trail users, and find that many seniors and parents with children use the trail. Most trail users walk for a mile or two, and move to a different section at another time.
“It’s been one of the nicest things to happen in our township in a long time,” he said.
The ultimate goal is to extend the trail from Dunbar Township to Point Marion at the Pennsylvania/West Virginia state line, linking with the Great Allegheny Passage to the north and the West Virginia Mon River Rail-Trail System to the south.
“I don’t think we’ll ever be satisfied or ever be done doing things to make the trail nicer,” Schiffbauer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.