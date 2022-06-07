Bail has been denied for a New Salem man charged with assaulting his fiancee on Sunday while she held a baby in her arms.
State police alleged Dylan Allen Duritsky, 24, pushed and choked Ebony Mills at a Redstone Township home, causing Mills to drop her 4-month-old child. Duritsky also allegedly threw Mills’ cellphone to the ground, breaking it.
Mills told police that Duritsky got a firearm out of the dresser in their bedroom and continuously pulled back the slide, then pointed the firearm at her and said, “I’m gonna kill you.”
Police said Mills had a cut and swollen lip, a cut on her right hand and scratch marks on her right arm.
According to court paperwork, Duritsky told police he pushed Mills, but said he did not threaten her with a gun. A search warrant was executed at their home, but nothing was seized.
Duritsky was denied bail, with online court dockets citing concerns that he is a danger to himself or others, and because he has a detainer for a probation violation. He faces charges of strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and terroristic threats.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. June 21 before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
