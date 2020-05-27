An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a New Salem man who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in 2017.
Hiram Laken Stutler Jr., 41, of Third Street was charged with involuntary deviate sexual assault of a person less than 16, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, the girl, whose age was not listed, told Redstone Township and Brownsville police she woke up on a night in August, 2017, to Stutler performing a sex act on her. She said he was hurting her, and she panicked. She said he stopped when he realized she was awake. Officials also conducted a forensic interview, in which she related the same details.
The alleged assault occurred at a residence in Braznell, Redstone Township.
Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
