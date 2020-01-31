A New Salem man is facing robbery and other related charges after he allegedly stole the keys to his parents’ truck.
Police said they were called to a home on Ralph-New Salem Road after Mark V. Hadenak, 30, took cellphones from his parents, James and Kimberly Hadenak, on Wednesday. Police alleged Mark Hadenak also took pushed Kim Hadenak and took her truck keys, fleeing the home.
Around midnight Thursday, police said, James Hadenak called to report his son was driving the vehicle near their home.
Troopers who responded tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the truck drove through a yard. Court paperwork indicated police used a maneuver to stop the truck from fleeing, disabling the truck and damaging a police cruiser. Authorities said they were able to take Mark Hadenak into custody, but alleged in the affidavit of probable cause that he resisted arrest.
He is charged with criminal mischief, robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, fleeing, and a count of summary harassment. He was arraigned Thursday and committed to Fayette County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bond.
