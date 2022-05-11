The New Salem man who allegedly fired a gun at a car full of people near a Connellsville park in April has been placed in jail without bail.
Devion Walters, 20, was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. on May 1 on five counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, two counts of propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle and one count of person not to possess a firearm.
The charges, filed by Connellsville Police, stem from an incident at the McDonald’s on Memorial Boulevard at 3:24 p.m. April 11, when Walters got into a fight with Justine Maldonado inside the restaurant.
Police alleged Walters made several threats to Maldonado about getting a gun from his vehicle. Both left McDonalds, and Walters allegedly followed Maldonado’s vehicle to North 1st Street at the entrance of Yough River Park.
There, he allegedly fired two gunshots from his driver’s side seat out of the front passenger window in the direction of Maldonado’s vehicle, which and three other people inside.
Police found two spent 9mm brass casings and an unspent round where the alleged shooting had occurred.
A warrant was issued for Walters’ arrest. During his May 1 arraignment, Defino denied bail, citing multiple other warrants issued for Walters, and the allegations of gun-related violence in this case.
Walters is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.