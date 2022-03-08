A New Salem woman was charged with assault after she allegedly stabbed and maced a man during an argument.
On Sunday around 4:15 a.m., state police said they found Stephen Wade Jones sitting on his neighbor’s porch with a towel over his face and a fresh one-inch stab wound to his left hip. Police also said his eyes were swollen and red.
Jones reportedly told police he and Sierra Jade Wagner, 23, got into an argument over infidelity at a home on 3rd Street in Menallen Township. He said the argument escalated, and Wager stabbed him with a knife and then sprayed him in the face with pepper spray, according to court paperwork.
Police said Jones went to a neighbor’s home and called for help.
When police went to the 3rd Street home to find Wagner, they said she was not inside. She was arraigned later in the day on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
She is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Wagner at 9:30 a.m. March 16.
