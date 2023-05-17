The primary election in Fayette County included new technology and lessons learned on sign placement.
On Tuesday, Marybeth Kuznik, director of the Fayette County Election Bureau, said while she didn’t have real-time numbers on voter turnout she heard it picked up in the early afternoon hours.
“I’d like to say it’s been light, but steady,” said Kathy Voelker, the judge of elections for Uniontown City Ward 7.
Voelker said they had about 50 voters later in the morning, which she said is normal for an off-year primary.
Voter Roseann Kurutz of Uniontown said no specific race or candidate brought her out to the polls on Tuesday.
“It’s just the moral obligation to vote,” she said.
At the county’s biggest precinct, South Union Township District 1, Adam Cunningham has been a judge of elections for 2 1/2 years. He said Tuesday’s turnout seemed a little lighter than normal.
“There aren’t as many (people) driven to the polls than in general elections,” Cunningham said.
By late afternoon, Kuznik said other than the expected hiccups in the beginning of the day, there were no ballot or technical issues. It was quite the opposite, she said, noting the election bureau leased 110 KNOWiNK Total Vote Poll Pads to replace voters signing in using a book prior to voting at the county’s 77 polling locations.
“I’m glad the pads were a big hit,” Kuznik said, adding that the pads eliminated the need for voters to go to a sign-in table that had the book with their name in it. “Now it’s like going to the supermarket check-out line: they pick the shortest line.”
“Now they can go to any spot,” Cunningham said, adding it was the easiest election he has experienced. “The new pads have made it an easier voting experience for the voters. I hope we keep using this technology.”
“We’ve gotten a positive response for it,” Voelker agreed.
At LaFayette Middle School, which serves as a voting precinct for residents in Uniontown Ward 3, city police Lt. Tom Kolencik said a candidate was involving in “a very minor incident” over sign placement with a school employee around 7:30 a.m. Kolencik said no charges are expected to be filed in the matter and said it was a misunderstanding.
Kuznik, who did not know what occurred, said placement of candidate signs is at the discretion of the property owner. They can disallow all signs, but cannot preclude only certain candidates from putting them up, she said.
At polling locations, no matter what, Kuznik said signs have to be at least 10 feet away from the entrance.
For county race results, see Thursday’s Herald-Standard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.