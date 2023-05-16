Voters in Fayette County will see a new piece of technology to use at the polls even before they cast their vote in today’s primary.
Through state Act 88 grants, the Fayette County Election Bureau leased 110 KNOWiNK Total Vote Poll Pads. The touch-screen tablets use software to replace the need for traditional poll books.
Marybeth Kuznik, director of the Fayette County Election Bureau, said the technology is currently used in more than 1,700 jurisdictions across 36 states, and will make for a much smoother process in Fayette County.
“It will be easier for our poll workers to check in voters, easier for voters to check their registration and ensure their information is up to date, and easier for our office staff to complete their records after Election Day,” she said.
When they arrive at the polls, voters will have their registration information pulled from the county’s electronic database. Once their identity is confirmed, voters will receive a printed receipt that they can then present to a poll worker in exchange for their ballot. Poll workers then keep those receipts, providing election officials with an additional record of all who cast a ballot in person.
The pads also allow poll workers to identify inactive voters, make the provisional ballot process easier and direct voters to the correct polling place, if needed, officials said.
Kuznik said the Poll Pads are not connected to the internet, but are connected to each other through a database. She added that the Poll Pads will also eliminate the need for larger precincts to alphabetically divide voters into multiple check-in lines.
“The Poll Pads can be flipped around at any time for the voter to see the screen and sign for their receipt. Everything on the screen is big and visible, so they can check for accuracy,” she said. “If you’ve ever used a tablet or smartphone, or gone to a coffee shop or other business where you’ve checked out on an electronic kiosk, it’s an extremely similar experience.”
Each of the county’s 77 precincts will receive at least one Poll Pad, and all will still have a traditional poll book on hand for emergency backup use.
“Other than the poll worker looking up their names electronically, the voter’s experience will be very much the same as using the paper poll book,” Kuznik said. “This is our first election using the Poll Pads, so it might be a little slow at first, but it will still be faster than using the poll books.”
Poll workers in every precinct were trained in using the Poll Pads earlier this year.
“I was a poll worker myself for over 25 years and one of the most tedious jobs was searching through the poll book to find voters,” Kuznik said. “This new process will make things much easier for everyone.”
Another piece of technology funded by Act 88 grants is an Agilis Falcon mechanical ballot sorter from Runbeck Election Services. All mail-in and absentee ballots returned to the election bureau are loaded into the machine and electronically scanned.
Kuznik said the machine is faster and more accurate than by hand and has streamlined the process for sorting mail-in and absentee ballots.
“When the ballots are opened on Election Day, our workers will know they’re in the right precinct and ready to be counted,” she said, adding that the machine also keeps photographic records of every ballot scanned.
This year, 7,024 mail-in and absentee ballots were mailed to voters, and more than 4,000 ballots have been returned and sorted. To be counted, all ballots returned to the election bureau by mail must arrive by 8 p.m. today. Voters may also drop ballots off at the bureau, 2 West Main St., Suite 111 in Uniontown while the polls are open. Voters must drop off their own ballot and cannot deliver another person’s ballot without filling out the required paperwork for applicable exceptions.
Kuznik said voters who change their mind after receiving a mail-in or absentee ballot can always go to the polls and vote in person. To do so, the voter should bring their entire mail-in or absentee ballot, including the envelopes that come with it, to their polling place and surrender everything to the judge of elections. Voters who forget to bring all these materials with them will be able to vote via provisional ballot.
Today, voters will nominate Democrat and Republican candidates in a number of municipal and county-wide races, including commissioners, Common Pleas Court judge, district attorney and coroner.
Mark Mehalov of Fairchance and Melinda Dellarose of Redstone Township have both cross-filed to run for judge in Fayette County. One seat is open due to the retirement of John F. Wagner Jr., who served as the county’s president judge for a number of years.
Republicans will select two nominees for commissioner from candidates Robert Gene Grimm of Springhill Township, Dave Lohr of South Connellsville, Scott Dunn of Dunbar and Jon Marietta Jr. of Redstone Township. Dunn and Lohr are incumbents, and Marietta is the current recorder of deeds and Grimm is an elected township supervisor.
Only two Democrats are running for the commission post – incumbent Vince Vicites of South Union Township and businessman Gene Gallo of Connellsville. Both men are virtually assured to move on to the general election in November, where the top three vote getters will be elected to govern the county.
Rich Bower of Connellsville, the incumbent district attorney, faces opposition from attorney Mike Aubele of North Union Township on the Republican ticket. The winner in the primary will face off against attorney Jack W. Connor of South Union Township, who was the lone Democrat to file for the seat.
Republicans John Terravecchia of Luzerne Township and Bob Baker of South Union Township will face off for their party’s nod in the county coroner race. Incumbent Phillip E. Reilly of Uniontown is unopposed on the Democratic ticket.
Absent successful write-in campaigns, races for county controller, clerk of courts and register of wills will be fought in the fall, with both one Republican and one Democrat running.
Republican Sheriff James Custer and Democratic Prothonotary Nina Capuzzi Frankhouser, both South Union Township residents, were the only candidates to file paperwork to run for their respective seats.
In the city of Uniontown, Antoinette L. Hodge, the incumbent treasurer, faces a challenge from Francis Joby Palumbo in the primary. Both are Democrats. Hodge is facing theft-related charges in two separate criminal cases, including allegations that she stole cash tax payments made to her office.
Voters will also decide a myriad of other party nominees, including representatives for area school boards, township, borough and city government.
The election bureau did not make any changes to polling places for the primary. Those who need to check their polling place location can do so by visiting the election bureau’s page on the county website, fayettecountypa.org.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.