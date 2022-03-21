A new tenant at the Greene County Airport will offer a new and exciting activity for those looking to soar the friendly skies.
According to a release from county officials, the Pittsburgh Soaring Association – which has enabled soaring enthusiasts to fly gliders for the past 58 years – is coming to the county to provide the high flying fun.
The soaring season is typically from April through October, and the association has about 40 members who maintain and share a small fleet of aircrafts which previously operated from Bandel Airport in Glyde, about 20 miles south of Pittsburgh.
Glider operations will increase both aviation activity and the diversity of aircraft at the airport, officials said, noting the association will provide educational opportunities, flight instructions and solo student supervision.
The county airport is already the home of Support Our Aviation Resources (S.O.A.R.) and the Greene County Flying Club. Both nonprofit organizations provide educational and operational flight experience in traditional powered aircrafts from the Greene County Airport.
S.O.A.R. focuses on the historical aspects of the airport, its present condition and its future in the region. The organization hosts Greene County Aviation Days each August, which highlights opportunities in aviation, familiarization flights and presents aircraft on static display.
The Greene County Flying Club was started by S.O.A.R. in 2017 to provide access to safe and affordable flight and flight training to club members and to promote and support experimentation in all forms of aviation including drones, electric aircraft, ultra-lights and alternative airborne vehicles.
Despite COVID-related restrictions, in 2021, the club had 13 student pilots complete ground school training.
