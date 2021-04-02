A new Fayette County visitor information center at Yough River Park in Connellsville opened Friday, with officials hopeful it continue attracting tourists to the area.
“We are excited to be a part of the Connellsville revitalization,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands, the county’s destination marketing organization. “The new visitor center will be a place filled with helpful information from one of our friendly counselors. The center will be staffed by local Connellsville and neighboring residents to add a personal touch while showcasing our region’s friendly hospitality.”
The center was cooperative effort among the county commissioners, Fayette Chamber of Commerce, City of Connellsville, General Braddock Fish Club and GO Laurel Highlands
On Friday, the club stocked the river with a variety of trout, which Commissioner Dave Lohr said is another piece of bringing more tourism and activity to the county.
“All these different pieces of the puzzle are so important for the city and for the county, because it brings people in from everywhere,” he said. “We have so much to offer in this county, and it’s getting out there. The three of us commissioners working hand-in-hand and going in the same direction is just a vital part of getting success, and this is just another sign of it.”
The center includes expansive maps and guides, photography of the area, restaurant menus and brochures. It will be staffed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends in April and May, then Tuesdays through Sundays in June and daily in July and August. It’s the county’s second visitor’s center – the first is in Farmington.
State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, said Connellsville is the ideal spot for the center.
“This is an economic thriver right through our community,” he said. “We have a wonderful story to tell, and we can tell it right as people pass by.”
Within the visitor information center is a stained-glass mosaic, designed and organized by Pittsburgh artist Steve Sadvary. Youghiogheny Glass in Connellsville donated the materials for Sadvary to complete the project and provided the artist fees, along with Armstrong Cable and Scottdale Bank.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said Fayette County is an area that is “rich in recreational and historical tourism venues.”
Vicites said not only will the center gauge the interests of people coming into the county, but it will also help them discover where people are traveling from, and the best ways to promote aspects of tourism in the area.
“I think this will be a valuable entity for many years to come,” he said. “All the activity that happens down here will only be enhanced by the effort of this center. We are maximizing tourism in Fayette County.”
