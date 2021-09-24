A New York couple was charged with drug possession in Uniontown.
Jermaine Rayel Rivera, 26, of New York, N.Y., and Lana Lee Nguyen, 23, of Rochester, N.Y., were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Uniontown Police responded to Walgreens at 9:28 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man trying to fill a fraudulent prescription.
The man identified himself as Rivera and provided a date of birth, but no record came back, so police asked if he had any identification. He reportedly said Nguyen was out in the car and might have his driver’s license.
As police came into contact with Nguyen in the passenger seat, police smelled burning marijuana and later found 10 partially-smoked marijuana cigarettes in a Styrofoam coffee cup under the car seat.
The vehicle was leased through Enterprise, but neither Nguyen or Rivera were approved drivers on the lease agreement.
Rivera also had a black Gucci shoulder bag allegedly containing two Oxycodone pills.
Both individuals are scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Metros on Oct. 7 and are lodged in the Fayette County Prison with Rivera’s bail set at $100,000 and Nguyen’s bail set at $50,000.
