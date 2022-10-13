A newest link in the Sheepskin Trail was officially dedicated on Wednesday.
“It’s a huge, huge step forward for Point Marion,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr of the 1.4 mile stretch of the Sheepskin Trail opened in Point Marion.
The Point Marion link is the latest addition to the 34-mile rail-trail that links the borough to Springhill Township’s Nilan community.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said, in the late 1990s, nobody knew what the Sheepskin Trail was, but times have changed. He said the trail has become a household name with excitement surrounding the progress of each section being worked on and completed.
When he was a member of the Regional Trail Corporation in the 1990s, Vicites said he came to understand the economic development that the trails provided through numerous opportunities for recreation, tourism and attracting businesses.
“Just ask Connellsville officials what it has done for them,” Vicites said, referring to the Great Allegheny Passage that runs through the city. “And it can do the same here.”
In the Point Marion area, an already-completed portion of the Sheepskin Trail stretches to West Virginia and connects to the Mon River Trail – North in the Mountaineer State. South Union Township’s section of the trail extends from Hutchinson Park to Pennsylvania Avenue, and includes a covered bridge that is built from a reclaimed interstate pedestrian bridge.
In March, the county commissioners lent their support to applications for $1.2 million in funding for Sheepskin development from the Hutchinson area to Fairchance, and for construction on the trail in the city of Uniontown. The board also approved a Local Share Account grant of $410,000 for property acquisition work on the section of the trail between Dunbar and North Union Township.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said he expects news about not only the Sheepskin Trail continuing to expand, but other trails in Fayette County expanding and connecting as the county has been given some properties and additional rail lines for future development.
Dunn, a former Dunbar councilman, said a section of the Sheepskin Trail enters borough, and he has seen first hand the economic impact the trail has had in a small community like the borough.
“You’re going to have a chance to develop your community,” Dunn said. “There are going to be community development projects that become available because of this trail.”
“We’re in an amazing position right now where we have leadership focused on growth, focused on development and (who) understand trails and understand economic generators like this,” said Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce. “To hear that priority and commitment is an exciting thing.”
Nuttall said numerous agencies and individuals at every level of government are to thank for the completion of the section from Point Marion to Springhill Township, including Gibson-Thomas Engineering, Point Marion Borough Council, Springhill Township, Mon River Trails Conservancy, GO Laurel Highlands, state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, PennDOT, Plum Contracting, Regional Trail Corporation, Fayette Chamber of Commerce, Fayette County Conservation District, Friends of the Sheepskin Trail and Fayette Living Well Coalition.
Funding for the $653,909 project came from a Transportation Alternatives Program grant with the DCNR, as well as from contributions from the county.
