Those with unwanted, unused or expired prescriptions taking up space in medicine cabinets are encouraged to safely discard those drugs at one of many area drop-offs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 23rd National Drug Take Back Day.
In April, the DEA collected 32,848 pounds of unwanted, unused and expired prescriptions at 251 sites statewide.
“Bring anything day-of. There’s no questions asked,” said Washington police Chief Dan Rush, whose department is partnering with both the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission to host a drop-off station along Main Street. “Drug abuse is bad. The less that are out here and available, the better off we all are.”
To safely discard of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications, visit one of the following Drug Take Back Day sites Saturday:
n Pennsylvania State Police barracks, 560 Circle Drive, Belle Vernon
n Pennsylvania State Police barracks, 1070 Eberly Way, Lemont Furnace
n Penn State Fayette, 30 Eisenhower Parking Deck during regular business hours
n Greene County Courthouse, 10 E. High S.
n Pennsylvania State Police barracks, 255 Elm Drive, Waynesburg
n Canonsburg Shop ’n Save, 617 W. Pike St.
n Chartiers Township Police Department, 2 Buccaneer Drive
n Dollar General, 3575 Millers Run Road
n Giant Eagle, 4007 Washington Road, McMurray
n Heisler’s Market, 601 East McMurray Road
n Main Street Pavilion, 139 S. Main St., Washington
n McDonald Borough Building, 151 School St.
n Monongahela Valley Hospital, 1163 Country Club Road
n Mt. Pleasant Township Building, 31 McCarrell Road, Hickory (drop-off box inside main door)
n Pennsylvania State Police barracks, 150 State Route 519, Eighty Four
n Rite Aid, 4185 Washington Road, McMurray
n South Strabane Police Department, 9 Smith Drive, Washington
n The Country Store, 698 Venetia Road
