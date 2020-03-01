In late September 2017, several dozen volunteers looking to lessen Redstone Creek flooding in Uniontown got in the water and found themselves a haul that appeared to be decades in the making: more than 15 tires, two sofas, shopping carts, bathroom sinks and vanities, computers and a barrel washing machine, not to mention more than 10 truckloads of trees, tree limbs and other wild brush.
What they didn’t find was $20 million.
It would cost about that much, give or take a few million, for different stream channel realignment options that could potentially change a flooding status quo that has frustrated city residents and business owners as floods have hit them with increasing frequency.
That was one point among many made by K2 Engineering Senior Project Manager Allen Spaw in a presentation on a Hydrologic Engineering Center River Analysis System (HEC-RAS) study of Redstone Creek and Coal Lick Run flooding in Uniontown on Thursday.
City officials had already indicated that their options were limited by only having roughly $100,000 remaining from a $162,000 state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant awarded in 2017 that funded the computer-generated study.
Spaw said channel realignment, dredging, widening and lining were long-term goals because of steep cost and permitting challenges.
One map in the presentation showed the confluence of Redstone Creek and Coal Lick Run near Grindle Station.
“They come down and form a L … so all that water’s coming from two different directions hitting together, slowing down and backing up, and then it’s got to come down and make a 90-degree angle,” Uniontown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Mark Rafail explained. “That’s one of the problems we have. That backs everything up.”
A separate line on the map cutting through several buildings showed where K2 Engineering recommends the channel be realigned.
“Now let’s look at how many buildings are there, how many businesses are there,” Rafail said. “That’s the big goal. The little goal is to get it clean, because that does solve some of the problem but not all of the problem, because you still have all the other structures that are in the stream that are slowing the water down and blocking the water.”
“The best thing and the quickest thing that we can do short-term would be to remove the debris, get the water to flow faster and get it out of the City of Uniontown,” Spaw said.
He said debris and sediment buildup was found at three of the bridges crossing Coal Lick Run, with numerous channel sections showing sediment buildup ranging from dense brush and grass to established trees, most occurring just upstream of bridge locations. Roughly 60% of the channel length, nearly 3,000 lineal feet, is estimated to require in-channel debris removal. Spaw noted estimated costs for Coal Lick Run alone would range between roughly $150,000 to $204,000, with anticipated costs of $5,000 to $6,800 per 100 feet of channel.
Debris and sediment bars were found at all of the structures crossing Redstone Creek, totaling 15 locations with accumulations ranging from 10% to nearly 60% blockage of the available hydraulic opening. Estimated costs for Redstone Creek debris removal range from $218,500 to $297,200, Spaw said.
Spaw touted the importance of watershed management, including creating green spaces in the floodplain. He also warned against building in the floodplain and recommended that the city coordinate with upstream neighbors like South Union and Georges townships to have them store more water by making their stormwater ordinances more stringent, or by creating reservoirs or detention ponds.
“If our neighbors will help us, that’s one of the biggest impacts,” Spaw said.
Rafail said that the HEC-RAS study was the first step, setting up the city to pursue more mitigation funding. Dana Kendrick, K2 Engineering business and economic development specialist, said state Flood Mitigation Program grant applications will be accepted through May 31.
The study will be completed within the next month and will delineate a list of priorities to be addressed through flood mitigation measures, officials said. Rafail said he will put Thursday evening’s presentation on the city’s website, uniontowncity.com.
The forum followed an October forum at which City Engineer John Over of K2 Engineering presented a HEC-RAS base model. Attendees then were given questionnaires and asked to submit data on flooding levels in their homes and businesses and flooding-related costs that they have incurred.
Rafail said some of the approximately $100,000 remaining from the 2017 grant could go toward facilitating another volunteer cleanup effort like the one Kendrick noted revealed all those tires and the barrel washing machine.
“It did reduce some flooding,” Kendrick said.
