Nickman’s Drug plans to incorporate COVID-19 immunization clinic

With the COVID-19 vaccine soon to be available to community pharmacies, Nickman’s Drug is planning for the process of immunizing community members.
Peter Kreckel, pharmacist of 40 years and director of clinical services at Nickman’s, said they don’t expect to receive the vaccine until at least mid-February, but when they do, they will be prepared. He said the plan is to use a large room at their Lemont Furnace location for an immunization clinic, where pharmacists and technicians will give the shots.
Kreckel said that due to the nature of the vaccine, they are not as easy to administer as the pre-filled syringes that flu shots often come in. This can make immunizations difficult to integrate into the workflow of a pharmacy, which is why they decided to use a separate room.
“We are going to do it as a clinic. It will be a large immunization event,” he said “We are going to do as much as we can to have a special area in a room that’s not even attached to the pharmacy. It’ll be in the same plaza, but it’ll be a clinic situation, where the pharmacists and our people can simply focus on immunizations.”
Nickman’s Drug is not taking appointments yet, he said, because they don’t know when they are going to receive the vaccine or how much they are going to get. Krechel said many people who are eager to get vaccinated have called asking when they will be taking appointments.
“The answer is yes, we are going to do it, ours is being distributed through McKesson, but the challenge is, we don’t know when we are going to get it, and neither does anyone else,” he said. “Even the health systems are struggling to get their people immunized. It’s going to be a while until it’s available to the general masses.”
Kreckel said that in a conversation with Jim Nickman, owner of Nickman’s Drug, about billing for the vaccine, Nickman said, “I’m not worried about the financials. I want to get my neighbors and people immunized.”
Although the vaccine is free, Kreckel said there are other costs that come with providing immunizations, including paying pharmacists and staff, but Nickman’s philosophy is to only bill for the administration fee.
“He says he wants to take care of his people in Uniontown, and he’s not worried initially about the financials,” Kreckel said of Nickman. “I think that speaks volumes about what the independent pharmacies want to do to help in this situation.”
Kreckel said that for right now, people know what they can do to stay safe and keep others safe: keep masks on, continue social distancing, continue to hand wash and just be patient as they wait for the vaccines to come to local pharmacies and be available for all people.
“I think by the time it trickles down to the community pharmacies, it’s going to be [available to] everyone that wants it,” he said. “There is no such thing as a wasted vaccine so long as it’s in somebody’s arm.”
Kreckel said they plan to immunize as many people as they can as soon as the vaccine becomes available to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.