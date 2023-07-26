Nine young ladies will compete this Sunday as part of the Greene County Fair Queen Program.
For the first time, a Greene County mini, little and junior fair princess will be crowned, opening up the competition to those ages 6 years to 20 years old. The new age divisions were added to the existing queen division, which is celebrating 37 years in 2023.
The queen program has also expanded its prize offerings, with the addition of a $4,000 scholarship from Waynesburg University. The new “Yellow Jacket Award” will provide $1,000 a year for four consecutive years to the queen, provided she attends the university. Additionally, a new professional development program will be offered to the queen to assist her with interview and public speaking coaching in advance of the State Fair Queen pageant in January. The coaching will also assist with college and job interviews.
The new offerings are in addition to a $1,000 cash scholarship, a custom crown and sash, official queen portrait session, and other prizes totaling nearly $9,000.
The first runner up to the queen will become the fair princess, and along with the new princess titles, will also receive a custom tiara, sash, flowers and other prizes.
The program is organized and presented by the Greene County Fair Queen Committee. The public is invited to attend the contest on Sunday at 4 p.m., upstairs in building #10 on the Greene County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.
Talia Tuttle, 2022’s fair queen, and Madyson McDonald, last year’s first alternate, will also be on hand after a year of promoting the Greene County Fair at numerous other fairs, festivals, parades, local events and speaking engagements.
The new royalty will be present during the week of the Greene County Fair which opens on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. with the draft horse and mule show.
Competitors include:
n Hailey Policz, 8, the daughter of Shawn and Savannah Policz of Waynesburg;
n Marklee Mae Beal, 8, the daughter of Jason and Devan Beal of Rices Landing;
n Danika Paige Grim, 10, the daughter of Jamie Grim of Graysville;
n Payton Joy Duncan, 10, the daughter of Lainey Duncan of Clarksville;
n Ashdyn Kern, 13, the daughter of Jeremy and Marti Kern of Waynesburg;
n Cameron Wendell, 14, the daughter of Chad and Cortney Wendell of Holbrook;
n Rachel Koratich, 16, the daughter of Melissa Koratich of Waynesburg;
n Adysan Kern, 16, the daughter of Jeremy and Marti Kern of Waynesburg;
n Lydia Price, 18, the daughter of Pamela Kiger of Waynesburg.
