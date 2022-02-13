coolspring fire pics 1.jpg

Submitted by Ed Riedmann

No injuries were reported following a house fire along Coolspring Street in North Union Township on Friday morning. Fayette County Emergency Management Agency stated that the call came in at 6:35 a.m., and crews remained on the scene until 7:47 a.m. First responders at the scene stated that the house was abandoned. Fire departments from North Union Township, Hopwood, West Leisenring and Uniontown responded to the fire. The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.

 Submitted by Ed Riedmann

