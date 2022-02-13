No injuries were reported in a house fire along Coolspring Street in North Union Township on Friday morning. Fayette County Emergency Management Agency said the call came in at 6:35 a.m., and crews remained on the scene until 7:47 a.m. First responders at the scene stated that the house was abandoned. Fire departments from North Union Township, Hopwood, West Leisenring and Uniontown responded to the fire. The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.
No injuries from house fire in North Union Township
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
