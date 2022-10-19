A bus driver got about 30 middle and high school students to safety after the bus taking them to school Wednesday morning caught fire.
Grindstone Volunteer Fire Chief Rich Lenk said the driver also put out the fire using a fire extinguisher that was on the bus before emergency responders arrived.
“The fuel line broke and caught fire underneath the hood, and the fan pushed the smoke through the bus,” Lenk said.
Neither the students, on their way to school in Frazier School District, nor the driver were injured in the 7:15 a.m. fire on Chalfant Road, Lenk said. But cold, rainy and snowy conditions necessitated bringing in three fire trucks so that everyone could get out of the elements until another bus from TA Nelson Bus Lines arrived.
Doug Dieter, a scheduler with TA Nelson, said they’re proud of the actions of the driver.
“He did a fine job, and did what he was supposed to do,” Dieter said. “Kids first and then the fire second.”
Dieter declined to identify the driver.
Lenk added that there was diesel fuel on the roadway, which crews cleaned up after the bus was towed away.
Along with Grindstone, fire departments from Fayette City and Newell were called to the scene along with Brownsville Ambulance.
Emergency crews cleared the scene at 8:50 a.m.
