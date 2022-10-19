Bus fire in Grindstone

Courtesy of Grindstone VFD

First responders were called to a bus fire in Grindstone on Wednesday morning. The driver had already evacuated about 30 students from the bus.

 Courtesy of Grindstone VFD

A bus driver got about 30 middle and high school students to safety after the bus taking them to school Wednesday morning caught fire.

