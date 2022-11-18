The Fayette County commissioners approved a proposed 2023 budget with no expected tax increase, but expect to continue examining expenses to see if there are additional places to cut.
During Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously passed the proposed $54,979,205 general fund budget. The millage rate will remain at 6.76448 mills.
“So there’s no tax increase with this proposed budget,” said Sam Lynch, the county’s chief financial consultant.
Still, said Commissioner Scott Dunn, “In my estimation, we still have a lot of work to do.”
Dunn said the commissioner hope to scale back where they can, with Commissioner Vince Vicites adding that the board will continue to closely look at planned expenditures.
The budget can be viewed on the county’s website, with the final spending plan set to be presented next month.
In other business, Mark Rafail, economic development coordinator for the county, said a countywide broadband survey launched on Wednesday.
“It’s very important that we get this study done and that people do it online if they do have internet, even if it’s very slow,” Rafail said, adding that those taking the survey online need to be on their home or business internet, not the internet through their phone. “We want to get a speed test to know what they’re getting in their home or their business.”
Rafail said those who don’t have internet access can reach out to municipal leaders or his office where they can get a form to fill out.
Also, the commissioners announced that terms on several boards will expire in December and January. They are seeking applicants to fill the following seats: six on the Agriculture Land Preservation Board, one on the Airport Authority, four on the Behavioral Health Advisory Board, one on the Heath Center Authority, one on the Housing Authority, one on the Industrial Development Authority, two on the North Fayette Municipal Authority, two on the Planning Commission, two on the Regional Trails Council, three on the FACT Transportation Executive Committee and two on the Zoning Hearing Board.
Anyone interested in serving is asked to send a letter of interest to Chief Clerk Amy Revak, at arevak@fayettepa.org or 61 East Main Street, Uniontown, 15401.
Letters must be received no later than Nov. 30.
