The Fayette County commissioners adopted their 2022 general fund budget with no tax increase on Thursday.
Commissioners Dave Lohr, Vince Vicites and Scott Dunn unanimously voted for the balanced $43,793,095 budget with the millage rate to remain the same at 6.76448 mills.
“We passed the budget, again, with no tax increase,” Vicites said, adding that the board will continue efforts to monitor how the county spends the budgeted money in 2022.
Lohr previously said the commissioners cut about $3.5 million from the budget since the initial October meetings with county department heads.
The 2021 budget was also adopted without a tax increase.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to award the 2022 Tax Revenue Anticipation Note (TRAN) to United Bank for $9 million at 0.9%.
United Bank was also awarded the TRAN last year at a rate of 0.9%, but last year’s TRAN was $8 million.
