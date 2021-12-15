The Fayette County Commissioner will vote to adopt a final budget on Thursday that won’t include a tax increase.
“We saw some more spending we could do without,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr, following Tuesday’s agenda meeting.
Lohr said they’ve cut about $3.5 million from the $42 million general fund budget since the initial meetings where department heads brought their budgets to the commissioners in October.
Even after the budget is passed, Lohr said the commissioners will continue to keep an eye on spending throughout the year and see if any more cuts can be made for next year’s budget.
Along with voting to adopt the 2022 general fund budget on Thursday, the commissioners will also vote to award the 2022 Tax Revenue Anticipation Note (TRAN) in the amount of $9 million.
(0) comments
